Expand Les pôles Volume 1, by Alexis Martin Ensemble

A resume of film and television composition, performance credits and session playing for bands in many genres precedes Montreal drummer Alexis Martin's debut as a jazz bandleader. That debut, Les pôles Volume 1, finds Martin employing brushes at least as often as sticks on pieces that intend to convey senses of transition.

Nearly uniformly the changes Martin and the rest of his septet communicate are serene, with melodies caried by elongated horn notes, piano that lowly rumbles and gently gambols in roughly equal measure, and upright bass rarely drawing attention to itself. It may be cliche to tout the cinematic value of music, but it's easy to hear most any of Martin's pôles soundtracking a nature documentary chronicling a peaceful metamorphosis or stark, abandoned vistas in an arthouse feature.

Since this is the first volume of whatever Martin and his cohort want to explore, there's no telling whether they will move from the sorts of equanimity sonically explored here or transition to more animated states with more tension at play. Whatever the ensemble's next direction, here they have created seven works that reveal multiple layers over repeated listening but also make for an at accompaniment to for sound slumber. If ECM Records hasn't already, might Martin have invented ambient jazz?

Get Les pôles Volume 1 here.