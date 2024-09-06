‘Lighthouse on the Shore‘ and ‘East Jesus’ by Michael McDermott

Expand Lighthouse on the Shore by Michael McDermott

With the September 13 release of Lighthouse on the Shore and East Jesus, Chicago singer/songwriter Michael McDermott joins the likes of Bruce Springsteen, Guns N’ Roses, Tom Waits and Juliana Hatfield as artists who dropped two albums on the same day. Packaged together in a sharp-looking eight-panel digisleeve, one disc represents McDermott’s acoustic and introspective side, while the other is electric and showcases his penchant for loud and proud proclamations. Taken collectively, the albums are the pinnacle of McDermott’s deep catalog, which dates all the way back to 1991 and his debut single, “A Wall I Must Climb.”

It doesn’t matter which one you listen to first, because McDermott will wrap you up with either lead-off track. On Lighthouse, it’s “Bradbury Daydream,” a tearjerker piano ballad highlighted by McDermott’s warm delivery and sentimental lyrics about dancing with the one you love at the end of the world. On East Jesus, it’s “FCO,” a hopeful foot-stomper about not giving up.

Other Lighthouse highlights include the mandolin-tinged “Nothing Changes,” the soaring “Gonna Rise Up,” and “Hey La Hey #23,” a sequel of sorts to the title track from McDermott’s 2009 album and sung with the kind of vulnerability that makes him such a trustworthy artist.

East Jesus, meanwhile, rocks and grooves with anthems like “Berlin at Night,” “Lost Paradise” and “Quicksand,” while “A Head Full of Rain” delivers breezy melodies and an optimistic message. And you can hear the joy rippling through McDermott and his band, The Arsonists, on the playful rocker “Behind the Eight.”

An immensely successful Kickstarter campaign raised more than twice the amount of funding McDermott initially sought to record both albums, and he must’ve spent some of the extra cash on production. Sonically and emotionally, Lighthouse on the Shore and East Jesus will give you all the feels.

Michael McDermott will celebrate both records at an album release party at Shank Hall on Fridaym Sept. 13.

