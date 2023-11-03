Limonada by Reyna

The memorably tuneful songs on the Milwaukee sister duo’s latest five-song EP, Limonada, drew from broken relationships and the blossoming of new love. Gabriela and Victoriah Banuelos’ sprightly, measured singing and lyrics of domestic bliss exude an innocence. Their persona, however, sounds neither affected nor cloying.

Making REYNA’s approach all the more fetching are musical backings that update The Cardigans’ and Tegan and Sara’s takes danceable, electronically infused dance pop with current production tricks and the kind of little vocal aides that mark Limonada as a respite from irony and ennui. Most everything here would bestow commercial alt rock radio with a ray or three of sunshine and make a dancefloor a cheerier place.

The happiness exuded in their music—making the lemonade of love from the lemons of loss, as the title infers—has led to a blissful little release that could well take REYNA a long way.

Stream or download Limonada on Amazon here.