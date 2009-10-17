×

Milwaukee’sLongacre follows last year’s full-length debut with five songs that furthertheir adult alt aesthetic. Adding to the group’s muscularly hushed emotionalvignettes are more exotic, international sounds and themes. Some flamencoguitar and American-Indian powwow drumming form the bass for a couple of cuts;the opener casts Asian concubinage as a metaphor for alienation and recalls10,000 Maniacs and Siouxsie & The Banshees. The emotional gravitas thatsinger/lyricist Claire Chin brought to her quintet’s 2008 release remains,though one may wish she’d crack an intermittent smile.



