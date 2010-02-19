×

The language barrierwill doubtlessly keep Longital from mainstream American audiences, butopen-minded alt rock fans will find reason to enjoy the music of one of Slovakia’s mostpopular bands. Longital combines the plucked, staccato rhythms of acousticstrings with electric guitar edge on some numbers, while soaring into tunefulpop rock on others. Constructed from a mix of actual instruments and samples,the band is anchored by the often lovely, male-female harmonies of singers DanielSalontay and Shina.

Longital perform March 12 at Café Prague in Chicago, March13 at Klas Concert Hall in Cicero and March 15 at Quenchers in Chicago