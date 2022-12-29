Los Angeles Forum April 26, 1969 by Jimi Hendrix Experience

'Los Angeles Forum April 26, 1969' by Jimi Hendrix

Not unlike a jazz musician, but a departure from most rock acts, Jimi Hendrix seldom played the same song the same way. His improvisational imagination makes owning his numerous live recordings more than an exercise in checking off the boxes for collectors. The latest batch of previously unreleased concert material includes sensitive blues as well as tear-the-speakers-to-shreds rock assaults. In his jacket notes, ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons recalls opening for Hendrix on April 26, 1969 with his band The Moving Sidewalks. Gibbons was inspired by the Jimi Hendrix Experience as a trio—“our next band, ZZ Top, took a cue from that spare but exquisite dynamic format.” The set includes familiar Hendrix numbers such as “Foxey Lady” and “Spanish Castle Magic” along with a bit of Cream’s “Sunshine of Your Love.”