Los Lobos’ distinct sound, derived from Mexicanfolk, R&B and rock, has continued to develop over the years since theiremergence from the ’70s Los Angeles punk scenesometimes in surprisingdirections. Los Lobos Goes Disney isexactly what its title promises: a romp through songs from decades of Disneymovies (“Heigh-Ho” through “Not in Nottingham”) and tunes associated withDisneyland’s Haunted Mansion and EnchantedTiki Room. Most of the rocked-up renditions are delivered with a Latin accent.Some tracks are ho-hum; others, especially “I Wan’na Be Like You” and a skatake on “Grim Grinning Ghosts,” rise above novelty value and stand as strong,perhaps classic interpretations of familiar songs.



