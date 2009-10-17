×

Weeks before drinking himself to death at age 39 in1931, North Carolinamillworker-turned-banjo-picker Charlie Poole recorded “Milwaukee Blues,” a songthat has nearly nothing to do with Milwaukee.It was modestly successful, an achievement given that the Great Depression wastwo years under way.

Poole’s music, withits engaging rhythms and alternately earthy and fanciful lyrics, largelyslipped into obscurity. Loudon Wainwright III’s revival of the countrymusician’s work in the two-disc High Wideand Handsome is delightful, capturing Poole’smusical spirit with rich detail and authority. Wainwright’s free-rangeenthusiasm brings an unexpected freshness to the project. Aided by childrenMartha and Rufus Wainwright, Nickel Creek’s Chris Thile, The Roches and folkieGeoff Muldaur, Hide Wide andHandsome is a legacy project asenjoyable as it is historically significant. (However, if you want “MilwaukeeBlues,” you’ll have to download it from www.thecharliepooleproject.com.)



