Love Letter by Casey MacGill

Casey MacGill is an artist with an impressive resume, including a session with R. Crumb’s Cheap Suit Serenaders and an appearance in Jessica Lange’s film Frances. Love Letters is a collection of his songs, many of them dating back to the ‘70s but first recorded over the past few years. MacGill recreates the sounds of 1920s-‘40s small combo jazz with influences pulled from New Orleans, Fats Waller, Tin Pan Alley pop and Latin rhythms. Like early jazz, the soloists work closely together as an ensemble in service to the tunes.

Stream or download Love Letter at Amazon here.