The Lubricants: “Activated Energy

×

The Lubricants were the first Milwaukee band toself-consciously embrace “punk rock” as defined by the snotty, three-chord,leather-jacketed scenes emerging from NYC and London circa 1976. They were alsoamong the best. The Lubricants’ sole release, a 1980 single, has been reissuedon vinyl by a St. Louis label. The memorable, stick-to-the-mind side of therecord, “Transformation Vacation,” is a blast of stripped-to-metal raw powerwith a hook that’s hard to argue with. Plasticland’s Glen Rehse, who reminds usthat he was a charter member of The Lubricants, contributes liner notes.