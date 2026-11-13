Expand Magic Boy: Live at Berkeley, First Show, by the Jimi Hendrix Experience

Like the jazz musicians he admired, Jimi Hendrix strove to play in the moment. Ideally, no two performances of the same song would prove identical. That’s the best explanation for the ongoing and unending releases of live Hendrix. The latest is a recording of 11 songs Hendrix performed in Berkeley on May 30, 1970.

Joel Selvin’s booklet notes set the context. Campuses were in uproar over Vietnam, Nixon’s invasion of Cambodia and the recent Kent State shootings. Disappointed ticket seekers tried to storm the theater where Hendrix performed that night. “A couple of blocks away, protestors picketed a movie theater over the steep $3.50 admission price for the newly released Woodstock film.” A drug-addled film crew tried to shoot Hendrix’s performance for an ill-fated concert documentary.

At the center of the chaos, Hendrix tore the roof off “Johnny B. Goode,” updated the Delta blues on “Hear My Train A Comin’,” got heavy with “Freedom,” set psychedelia on fire with “Purple Haze” and (of course), executed the “Star Spangled Banner.” It was a good night for the music.

Get Magic Boy on Amazon here.