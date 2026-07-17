Expand Mass Grave by Urbn DK

In 1982 the sound of hardcore punk hadn’t yet become a formula. With roots that went back to the early San Francisco punk scene, Urbn DK’s border straddling Waukegan-Kenocore sound is high energy rock and roll teetering with punk venom. Bob Grundy’s vision led to the Mass Grave EP; its scarceness led to Discogs listings—including one with the nosebleed price of nearly $500.

Enter Milwaukee’s Beer City Records. The label recently reissued the four song 7-inch. Upon relocating from the Bay Area to Illinois, Grundy recalls a thriving scene in Chicago “playing with Articles of Faith, Effigies—good DIY…punk was pretty new in the Midwest and it was exciting.”

The EP’s songs reflect the early ‘80s, with lyrics citing politics and class struggle. The title of “World Gone Crazy” says it all and “Future Primitive” rocks hard with a vision yanked out of Philip K. Dick’s notebook.