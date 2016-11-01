Matt Butler: Reckless Son

Matt Butler’s debut album, Reckless Son , is a heartfelt recollection of his own experiences and life lessons. This blend of traditional folk, rock and Americana reveals a story that is personal to Butler but relatable to others. It is through his vivid narrative and lyrics that his story of recklessness and redemption is best told. Butler described writing these songs as “trying to make them as lyrically honest as possible.” While the album may be the byproduct of a low point in Butler’s life, the result is a wonderfully crafted album that is truthful about life’s pain.