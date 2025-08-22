Expand Mi Hogar II by Rachel Therrien Latin Jazz Project 'Mi Hogar II' by Rachel Therrien Latin Jazz Project

The ensemble French-Canadian trumpeter/composer/producer Rachel Therrien has assembled for her Latin Jazz Project allows her to lead and interact with a balance of improvisatory freedom and disciplined rigor that reflects impressively on all involved. Within the structures of the changui, bolero Yoruban and other rhythmic avenues, Therrien maintains a respect for the traditions she mines while broadening their timbral and melodic scope. Therrien helps makes “fusion” a word for which a self-respecting jazz player needn't feel shame.

Along with the invigorating energy throughout, even on the set’s few slower numbers, subtleties in her cohort’s approach add flavor to the proceedings, including bits of dub-like repetition in a piano melody, smidgens of rubbery funk bass, melodic and rhythmic ostinatos that recall Glass-esque systems music. Th album ends with a narrative male and female duet vocal, sung by Miyera and Andy Ramos, that emphasizes Therrien’s role as producer over her duties as bandleader and instrumentalist; it's a role she would do well to explore further.

