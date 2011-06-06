Michael & The Bystanders

Soft rock rhythms, acoustic guitar textures and ingratiating melodies are the basis for Hanging On. Something of an all-star cast of Milwaukee musicians, the band is led by vocalist-songwriter Michael Henszey, a one-time session musician with Cheap Trick and Jerry Harrison, and the skilled players include the Russian-born omnivore of keyboards, Kostia. Willy Porter co-wrote one of the songs, “I Found You,” and John Sieger, hot off recording an excellent CD with his own band, Semi-Twang, produced the album.

CD release party June 9 at Shank Hall.