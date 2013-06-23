Michael Treni Big Band

×

Jazz might have been born without the blues, but it would have grown up differently. Trombonist Michael Treni, considered among the leading composers in contemporary jazz, explores the blues dimension in jazz on his new album. Leading an 18-piece orchestra, Treni’s “One for Duke” opens Pop-Culture Blues with a blast of noir harmonies inspired by Duke Ellington. Before long, Treni tips his hat to Count Basie and Charles Mingus as well in a sweeping panorama of blues-influenced jazz styles from the past 70 years.