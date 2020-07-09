Middle of the Night by The Weary World

The second album by Milwaukee’s The Weary World opens in a familiar genre with some hard-edged blues rock—you know where the song is going but the ride is enjoyable, especially when the searing guitar solo kicks in and you hear just enough grit in the vocals to deliver the “Doghouse” lyric of romantic distress. Then the album turns in a different, moodier direction on “Meet Me” before turning bouncy on “I Don’t Worry.” The variety continues on the rock ballad “Platform 55” with guest lead vocals by Ginger Walbrun. The lyrics often open onto spiritual themes set to music that distantly echoes ‘60s-era forebears such as Cream and Neil Young.

