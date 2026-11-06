Expand Miles Davis & John Coltrane: The Complete Columbia Recordings

The centenary of both trumpeter Miles Davis and saxophonist John Coltrane provides another reason, as if another one were needed, to listen again to two of the most pivotal figures in jazz and thus two of the most pivotal figures in the history of American music.

Miles Davis & John Coltrane - The Complete Columbia Recordings 1955-1961 is one of the better reissues, nearly six and a half hours of Davis expanding his mastery and Coltrane discovering his. That the box set has been out of print for more than 25 years following its original 2000 issue suggests jazz has become a cultural artifact.

The music argues otherwise. In ten recording sessions and two live sets, Davis and Coltrane helped define bebop, sometimes casually, sometimes contemplatively. From the sessions, Davis would gain three classic studio albums: 1957’s ‘Round About Midnight, 1958’s Milestones, and 1959’s Kind of Blue.

That third album, a quintessential jazz release, wasn’t just about Davis and Coltrane, of course: Cannonball Adderley played alto saxophone while Coltrane played tenor; Bill Evans played piano on most of the tracks, with Wynton Kelly substituting on “Freddie Freeloader”; and bassist Paul Chambers and drummer Jimmy Cobb provided all the necessary rhythms.

Because this collection presents every track in the order it was recorded, the section representing Kind of Blue begins with a “false start” take of “Freddie Freeloader,” rather than “So What.” The strict chronology lends insight into the workaday attitudes of the players and reconfigures the minds of listeners whose memories have calcified.

To contrast a pair of 1955 takes of “Two Bass Hit,” a John Lewis-Dizzy Gillespie number, to a pair of 1958 takes of the same number, is to hear not only crisper production but also a tighter, faster, and altogether more confident band, even with Adderley sharing the sax space with Coltrane on the 1958 takes.

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Coltrane learned and applied valuable lessons with Davis, who initially considered Adderley and Sonny Rollins to be much stronger players. He had not thus far distinguished himself on record or onstage, and not until he shook his heroin habit in 1957 did he become as intrepid an explorer as Davis already was.

Nevertheless, the 1955 session did feature Coltrane carving paths through “Ah-Leu-Cha,” a composition by Charlie Parker, the infamous saxophonist who was a kind of informal mentor to Davis. Pianist Red Garland and drummer Philly Joe Jones made bolder statements than Coltrane, but he provided smooth, smart tones atop which Davis could dance with a flurry of notes.

At least as often as Davis took the lead, he stepped back and gave the room to his band: Chambers established a jazz-classical mood during his solo on a May 1958 version of Jackie McLean’s “Dr. Jackle”; Evans made “On Green Dolphin Street,” from that same session, even mellower with his light keyboard touches; and Jimmy Cobb’s cymbals and brushes constructed a firm foundation for a 1961 run at “Someday My Prince Will Come.”

Coltrane’s final recording session with Davis took place the day after that, on Tuesday, March 21, from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. (The liner notes for this collection are absurdly meticulous.) He participated in just one track, “Teo,” composed by Davis and named for producer Teo Macero, but his twelve-chorus solo is the centerpiece of the languid track.

It is also a long reminder of how much Coltrane had picked up, with and without Davis. Between that last session and the end of the year, Coltrane would record and release Africa/Brass and Olé Coltrane, two albums that further elevated his reputation as an experimenter. His own defining Kind of Blue moment came with A Love Supreme in 1965, two years before his death.

Thanks especially to saxophonist Wayne Shorter, Davis would later assemble another defining band, and his artistic reckonings with soul, rock, funk, and rap would enthrall, confuse, and infuriate until (and after) his death in 1991.

By then—indeed, by the time of Coltrane’s death—popular music had left most jazz behind and the listeners who remained were more likely to honor legacy than to appreciate contemporary releases. Even lauded players like Wynton Marsalis often did the same.

Yet in this centenary year, saxophonist Immanuel Wilkins, born six years after Davis died, received a MacArthur Foundation Genius Grant, and he is among the younger players energetic and intelligent enough to cherish the history represented by this box set.

Like Coltrane, he has an exceptionally thoughtful and emotional way with a classic ballad: he played alongside Norah Jones, Peter Gabriel, and Iggy Pop on 2022’s Here It Is: A Tribute to Leonard Cohen. He also can experiment with form and style, as he does on his 2024 album Blues Blood, or play very nicely with others in the Out Of/Into quintet.

Wilkins is just 29, making it too early to tell if he will be able to explore as boldly as Miles Davis and John Coltrane were able to six and seven decades ago. He does have more than enough talent, and now enough accolades, to herald a new era of jazz.

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