Miles Davis & Sonny Rollins

Miles Davis and Sonny Rollins were among the premierjazz musicians of the 1950s, an era when jazz reached new heights ofexpressiveness. The trumpeter and tenor saxophonist recorded together oftenduring those years, and the results were usually issued on a series of quickieLPs. The Classic Prestige Sessionspackages all of those recordings on a two-CD set. The influence of bebop’sfurious tempos had receded but was still evident on some tracks, even as theband relaxed into the easier grooves associated with cool jazz. The music waskept from becoming too easygoing by the sweet and sour blend ofand Rollins’instrumental voices.



