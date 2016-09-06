Mn’JAM experiment: Live with a Boom

Jazz is at the base of Mn’JAM experiment, but seldom has any combo synthesized so much history or made use of multiple technology so effectively. Fusion crisscrosses with funk, hip-hop with scat singing, squealing turntables with wailing electric guitars, until the lines disappear. Recorded in Portugal but wired into the world, Mn’JAM mixes original music with songs by Radiohead (“Optimistic”), George Gershwin (“It Ain’t Necessarily So”) and an adventurous cover of Bill Withers’ statement on the hard truth of most human relationships, “Use Me.”