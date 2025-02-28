Expand 'Good Girls (Don't Always Wear White)' by Moonshine 'Good Girls (Don't Always Wear White)' by Moonshine

Perhaps, amid the neo-traditionalism that characterized periods of 1980s commercial country radio, Moonshine could have been contenders. The acoustic-oriented husband-and- wife duo from Wisconsin found themselves playing a big festival, one where jazz violin great Vassar Clements was also attending. Clements was impressed enough to arrange for the couple to come to his Nashville studio and arrange for a few friends to accompany Moonshine and in less than a month produced a 10-song album of eight original and two remakes.

“Good Girls (Don't Always Wear White)” is among the songs written for the Moonshine album. Written by Corinne Lynn Brandenburg-Compton, it's unusually forlorn for a song coming from the perspective of a woman looking for love true. The fiddle purrs more than it swings, And the entire production sits as close to bluegrass balladry as would be Moonshine contemporaries like The Judds or The O'Kanes. The song acts as the first single from Moonshine's sole long-player, delayed in release by nearly 40 years but freshly mastered by Gary Tanin. Considering the blurry lines separating rootsy country and the newer, catchall category/genre of Americana, Moonshine may yet be contenders.

