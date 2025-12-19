Expand Motion II by Out of/Into

The phrase “Immanuel Wilkins plays on this” can be enough to grab the attention, ears, and money of a jazz fan who knows the alto saxophonist’s work. As both sideman and bandleader, Wilkins is among the most interesting and exciting musicians of his generation. And he’s only 28 years old.

As part of Out Of/Into, a collective that put out Motion I last year while fulfilling part of its original purpose to celebrate the 85th anniversary of the Blue Note label, Wilkins melds his talents with those of drummer Kendrick Scott, pianist Gerald Clayton, bassist Matt Brewer and vibraphonist Joel Ross.

Continuing a very fruitful touring and creative collaboration, Motion II presents another six compositions—three from Clayton and one each from Brewer, Scott, and Wilkins—that sound as though they have been tested on the bandstand but recorded before they could become too familiar.

In the space between the lived-in and the unfinished, this five-piece finds immense room to roam: in “The Catalyst,” for example, Brewer drops his low notes as strides and skips into the fountain-spray melodicism of Ross and Clayton and the thoughtful funk from Scott, while Wilkins hangs back with occasional alto counterpoints to Brewer.

With “Finding Ways,” Wilkins confidently leads the procession, hiking until he reaches the right vantage point from which to send down glorious gusts of prettiness that invite Ross to respond with ascents and descents along the most soothing scales of his instrument.

And “Familiar Route” turns onto the much-traveled road of a cool jazz ballad that recalls the mellowest moments of anyone from John Coltrane to Vince Guaraldi, with Clayton as an almost intuitively delicate guide.

Like its predecessor, Motion II connects these players—none of whom is yet 50—to jazz heritage. More important, it also connects them to present and future jazz. In other words, this collective takes the form out of its past and into potential.

