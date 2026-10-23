Expand Museums and Women, by Josh Rouse

In 1998, on his first album, Dressed Up Like Nebraska, Josh Rouse sounded like a restless singer-songwriter in his mid-20s, observing himself and everything else through emotional dissatisfaction and musical straightforwardness.

In 2026, on his latest album, Museums and Women, Rouse sounds like a pleasurably peripatetic singer-songwriter in his mid-50s, observing himself and everything else through cautious contentment and musical straightforwardness.

Now, as ever, Rouse presents his songs with the deceptive ease of a baseball pitcher whose sidearm throw appears to float through its arc before the batter realizes a strike has been called. Listeners can be lulled by his mellow delivery until they realize he has catalyzed deeper thoughts and emotions.

Brad Jones, who has produced and co-written substantial portions of Rouse’s songbook, encourages the easygoing vibe, even when, in the poppy folk of “Wanderlust,” he adds nylon-string guitar, bass, harmonium, Mellotron flutes and strings to an acoustic-guitar melody and a touch of whistling.

That whistling doesn’t indicate high stakes—it’s highly likely that no whistling inside any song has indicated high stakes—and Museums and Women lacks the tension of big-decision, imminent-heartbreak tipping points.

Instead, Rouse takes snapshots on ordinary days: “January Sky” moseys like midtempo Lovin’ Spoonful while he describes a woman who “really knows/Just where it’s at”; “Short-Order Cook” strums and shambles along as a kitchen employee says goodbye to his Isabel; and “Red Apple Road” lilts like a previously unreleased Bill Withers classic although the singer clearly yearns for a better time.

If Museums and Women doesn’t offer the deliberately retro energy of the 2003 album 1972 or the Paul Simon variations of 2011’s Josh Rouse and the Long Vacations, it does, through Rouse’s voice—an instrument that always sounds recently awoken—color the snapshots vividly. Flipping through those snapshots is like spending a Sunday lounging with one’s truest love.

Keep the Shepherd Free Support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly magazine. LEARN MORE

Get Museums and Women on Amazon here.