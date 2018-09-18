Myriad3: Vera (Alma)

Myriad3 would not have sounded entirely out of place on the old ECM label. Their meditative jazz builds from the rippled lines of pianist Chris Donnelly, supported by the deep thrum of bassist Don Fortin and the sensitive accompaniment of drummer Ernesto Cervini. The basic recording was done live in the studio, in real time, with Cervini overdubbing atmospheric woodwinds and glockenspiel. The mood is quietly intense, deliberately focused. As is usually true nowadays, Myriad3 hail from Toronto, which seems to have more imaginative jazz musicians per square foot than Manhattan.