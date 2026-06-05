Expand Neon Summer Skin, by Bedouine

With Armenian heritage, Syrian birthplace, American education in Saudi Arabia, and further American education at a high school in Houston, Texas, Azniv Korkejian is prone to nomadic wanderings. She is also prone, in the artistic guise of Bedouine, to focused musical stillness.

Neon Summer Skin is her most elaborate long-play stillness to date: she plays piano, synthesizers, trumpet, trombone, baritone horn and frequently dexterous guitar. She and co-producer Gus Seyffert (who’s also worked with Norah Jones and the Black Keys) plant baroque pop flowers that do not clutter the rich loam of her songs.

Nor do their petals and stems choke Korkejian’s equally rich singing, which caresses the twists of Arabic in “Deghma Cheega” (rough translation: “The Drought Has Come”) as easily as it trails light fingers along the childhood recollection of a lamb sacrifice during the wedding of “White Patent Leather.” Tonally, the singing combines the smoothness of Karen Carpenter with the geographical range of Natacha Atlas.

The stylistic range on Neon Summer Skin is also expansive. “On My Own” links Bedouine to Carole King’s Tapestry with pensive piano from Korkejian and Lemon Twigs co-founder Brian D’Addario (whose brother Michael provides subtle drums). Korkejian and Seyffert layer multiple tracks of her voice to enhance the self-contained turmoil of her brooding solitude.

“One Thing Right” swivels from King to another 1970s influence, Todd Rundgren, teasing out a melody and rhythm not dissimilar to his song “Hello It’s Me,” although Logan Hone’s impish flute and Dave Chedwidden’s funk-lite percussion lift the song above mere pastiche.

“Na Na Na” follows the sway of “Deghma Cheega” with further bossa nova variations and space-age keyboards creating effervescence. “Canopies”—presented in different versions in the middle and at the end of Neon Summer Skin—brings Korkejian and Bedouine to an acoustic-folk stillness, and a reminder that even a body at rest often teems with nomadic longing for motion.

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