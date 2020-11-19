'New Orleans High Society' by New Orleans High Society (1718 Records)

Their name tells us what we need to know. New Orleans High Society is a Crescent City band that draws from the influences that coalesced in that historic locale during the early years of the last century. Their repertoire is traditional and Great American Songbook, and their Dixieland arrangements allow dynamic soloists to soar. On Hoagy Carmichael’s “New Orleans,” they draw from that city’s Afro-Caribbean heritage. Duke Ellington’s “Creole Love Call” is played at an appropriately muggy pace. The mood is good time, raise a drink and have a ball.