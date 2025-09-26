Expand Nobody’s Girl by Amanda Shires

Nobody’s Girl, the latest Amanda Shires LP, comes out a few months after the finalization of her divorce from fellow Americana singer-songwriter Jason Isbell. It is not surprising, given her genre and her candor, that many of the new songs shape a devastating breakup into art.

It is also not surprising, given her creative winning streak, that the art is gorgeous. Beyond her work inside Isbell’s 400 Unit band and with the Highwomen (her, Brandi Carlile, Maren Morris and Natalie Hemby), her previous solo album, 2022’s Take It Like a Man, further distinguished her combination of flintiness and vulnerability.

The vulnerability emerges through her voice, a fluttering spirit that laces the quiet care of Emmylou Harris and the gothic haunting of Tori Amos into a twang that alludes to but doesn’t overstress her Texas upbringing.

Instead, she stresses a melodic solidity true to country and folk music, whether softening to a cracked whisper in the verses of “The Details,” roaring unto hoarseness like a barroom threat in “Piece of Mind,” or belting like an angry goddess in a stormy passage of “Lose It for a While.”

The flintiness emerges as Shires assesses damages and settles debts. With Take It producer Lawrence Rothman giving her space, she acknowledges the stresses of rebuilding within the Sarah McLachlan melancholy of “Living,” name-checks Billy Joel and then outdoes his 1970s-era balladry on “Lately,” and tries to organize subconscious images as she cruises through the Blasters-touched pop-rock of “Strange Dreams.”

With musical variety and skill—her own, on fiddle, very much included—Shires occasionally steps outside her own turmoil: “Friend Zone” makes a Norah Jonesian bed upon which she can’t quite caress her way into someone else’s arms, and “Can’t Hold Your Breath” surveys planetary decay from a country-rock promontory.

The LP ends with “Not Feeling Anything,” in which Amanda Shires sounds as if she is, actually, feeling everything. Nobody’s Girl expresses emotions almost everybody has felt.

