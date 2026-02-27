Expand Nothing’s About to Happen to Me, by Mitski

After the undeniable critical and (relative) commercial triumph of her 2023 LP The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We, plus the modest victory lap of her theatrically released 2025 concert film Mitski: The Land, indie-music star Mitski resumes her graceful artistic ascent with her ninth studio LP.

Nothing’s About to Happen to Me isn’t a face-value title: working with her usual producer Patrick Hyland, the band that toured The Land with her, and an orchestra, Mitski generates several helpings of happening. The songs are full of instrumentation, yet not purposelessly cluttered.

Although Mitski’s voice and phrasing are mellifluous enough to suggest career tangents as jazz chanteuse or ASMR catalyst, her mind is too crammed with thoughts for those tangents. Intelligent pop-soaked songs a la Sam Phillips, St. Vincent, and latter-day Elvis Costello are not merely her forte; they are also her destiny.

Setting Nothing’s About within the framework of an unkempt house of a cloistered woman, Mitski treats each song as a Graceland-style theme room, lyrically and musically. “Where’s My Phone?” precariously piles two violins, a viola, and a cello atop stretchily distorted electric guitar and a rhythm that feels like someone stomping around in search of something both important to have and easy to misplace.

“Dead Women” more neatly arranges a string quartet into an uneasy dance with a pedal steel guitar that in turn leads Mitski through a deeply disturbing, and inexorably memorable, Western-swing roundelay of imagined endings.

And “That White Cat” lends interpretive-dance poise to buzzing alt-rock chords, a tribally chanting chorus, and twitchily aware observations about the animal ecosystem surrounding the narrator, who conveys affectionate and dramatic resentment over her place in that system.

For all the quirks and shifts, Nothing’s About to Happen to Me furthers the sense that Mitski confidently guides her art toward the most interesting places while she sings as though she’s simply letting the trade winds move her.

