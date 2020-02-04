Novelists FR, 'C’est La Vie' (SharpTone Records/Arising Empire)

The third album from the French band Novelists FR serves as a perfect example of how the strategic blurring of subgenres can keep metal sounding fresh for a new decade. Billed by its American and German record labels as “progressive metal,” this quartet clearly doesn’t rely on labels—instead incorporating elements of math rock, djent, modern prog and metalcore into the nine songs on C’est La Vie.

Singer Matteo Gelsomino alternates between cleanly sung and barked vocals, and while these songs might pack more appeal if the band downplayed some of its extreme tendencies, Novelists FR deftly weave their influences to create a distinct sound that’s as melodic as it is intense. Highlights include the crunchy-to-soaring opener “Somebody Else,” the buzz saw relentlessness of “Modern Slave” and the dreamy title track.