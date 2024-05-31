Expand Nu Trio by Jamie Breiwick ‘Nu Trio’ by Jamie Breiwick

Something new is always afoot with prolific jazz trumpeter Jamie Breiwick, and he declares as much in his latest album’s title. The big two new factors are recording with Chicago drummer Tim Daisy, and Breiwick’s recording debut on piano. Daisy has worked extensively and has a large reputation especially in the outward-bound realms of Windy City jazz.

The trumpeter’s work on piano is particularly surprising and gratifying even if relatively modest on only two tracks of an album of originals. On “Try to Remember,” the piano is brooding, laced with blues baubles and dissonant apertures, what I’d call Paul Bley-esque, with traces of Andrew Hill two-handed combination punches. Both were underappreciated jazz titans and Bley’s austere lyricism greatly influenced Keith Jarrett, among others. On “Lucky Stars in Your Eyes,” Breiwick’s piano ventures out fetchingly over a modal vamp, his ideas following like stars flitting through murky clouds.

His trumpeting still frequently evokes Don Cherry, as on the muted Ornette-ish opener “Expand Minutia” with Daisy’s brightly percolating popcorn drumming, a la Ed Blackwell.

On “Second Winter,” a three-player free foray, he melts trumpet notes and emits cow calls, over Daisy’s warmly persuasive mallets. “Hoibying” is the most appealing melody, vulnerable and knowing, with Tim Ipsen’s bass loping in a stealthy gear.

To order this album: https://bsiderecordings.bandcamp.com/album/nu-trio

Stream or download Nu Trio at Amazon here.