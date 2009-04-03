Who could have guessed that the chords of New Order's "Bizarre Love Triangle" are similar in shape to those of West African pop music? Michigan-born guitarist Nathaniel Braddock heard the connection and brought the song to the band he formed in Ghana with local musicians. The Occidental Brothers Dance Band International cover of "Bizarre Love Triangle" is infectious, sailing along on a percussive, horn-powered groove. The '80s dance hit sounds entirely at home in its Ghanaian setting. Otherwise, Odo Sanbra features lively, contemporary takes on the gravity-free, relentlessly upbeat West African sound called highlife.