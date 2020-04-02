Occupational Hazard by Jacek Kochan & musicConspiracy

Occupational Hazard exemplifies the fluid boundary between jazz and other music that prevail in many circles nowadays. Canadian drummer-composer Jacek Kochan is working from a jazz base but much of the funky rhythmic music could easily coincide with post-1990 King Crimson. On “Half Baked,” the organ solo echoes Keith Emerson. Several guitarists are heard on Occupational Hazard and all sound more like Robert Fripp than Wes Montgomery. Along with the fractured edges comes some quieter straight-ahead jazz on “Mocker’s Lounge.”

