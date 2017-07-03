Old Crow Medicine Show: 50 Years of Blonde on Blonde (Columbia Nashville)

Like snake-oil healers, Old Crow Medicine Show lays hands on the temples of Bob Dylan’s myriad metaphoric symptoms of unrequited or forsaken love, as detailed in his genre-transforming 1966 double album. Their zealously empathetic remake of Blonde on Blonde follows Dylan’s odyssey through the heart’s impossibly verdant wilds. Amid many highlights, “Sad-Eyed Lady of the Lowlands” counterintuitively stands tallest. Anything but PC throughout, Dylan’s lady-on-a-pedestal looms more like a mountain of shadowy ardor engulfing the countryside. The “medicine show” echoes through yawning glens, singing, sighing, crying. Dylan asks repeatedly of her, “should I wait?” Time heals, over 50 years and beyond.