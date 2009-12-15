×

The whimsical Owl City creates anall-around feel-good vibe. For the most part the lyrics in Owl City’s Ocean Eyes are entirely concrete; apicture is painted and all you have to do is follow along as your mind beginsto wander and gets lost in the overwhelming amount of effects taking place. Thesongs are quite dreamy, with the mood set by the multiple insertions of piano,organs and synthesizers (basically all the bells-and-whistles he can get hishands on). It is uplifting and upbeatup-up-and-away he soars into your mind.

Owl City is Minnesota’s Adam Young, asinger/songwriter whose passion seemingly is just to get lost in his own music.Many of his tunes have a tendency to drift off; riffs turn into unexpected chorusesand so on, but ultimately work perfectly for his style. You can listen to it asa sleep-aid or to dance the night away. His tunes can be construed as clubmusic, yet some acoustic guitar tracks are involved as well, which mellow outthe high-strung songs.



