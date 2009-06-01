Chicago Americana band The Pale Figures recorded part of their debut CD in their hometown, but the lure of Memphis drew them to Tennessee to record other numbers. What might have been intended as a stark contrast comes off instead as a progression from laconic, lyrically quizzical fits of slacker twang to experimentation with metallic guitar textures and a disco-punk rhythm workout by the end of their Chicago session. As a whole, it all makes sense, especially with dual lead vocalists Cory Larson and Aaron Lindstrom singing in that space between passion and not giving a crap (or feigning the latter well). Having Steve Albini behind the board for the Chicago tunes adds some name recognition for a new act, but The Pale Figures sound sure enough of their melodic, textually cryptic muse to not need any extra star power for their next long player.