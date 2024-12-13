Expand Paqueando by Diego Amador and José Maria Bandera

The clapping of castanets is audible on the opening track of Paqueando, an album by two of flamenco’s leading contemporary musicians in honor of one of the genre’s great artists, the late Paco de Lucia. José Maria Bandera took guitar lessons from Lucia and carries the tradition forward; multi-instrumentalist Diego Amador is considered the innovator, playing piano in flamenco style, adding a touch of synthesizer and taking the music in the melodic, harmonic direction of jazz. Most of the songs on Paqueando were composed by Lucia.

Get Paqueando at Amazon here.