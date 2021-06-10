Path of Seven Colors by Ches Smith and We All Break (Pyroclastic Records)

As much as anywhere in the New World, the ritual music associated with Haitian vodou kept African traditions alive and little changed. Jazz musicians have been exploring their music’s African roots for many decades and joining the church is drummer Ches Smith and his octet, an ensemble numbering four drummers altogether. The intricate rhythms are drawn directly from Haiti; the jazz aspect is led by the improvisations of pianist Matt Mitchell. The CD release of Path of Seven Colors includes an explanatory booklet with lyrics in English and Haitian Creole as sung by Sirene Dantor Rene. A documentary film, Mimi Chakarova, We All Break, is available for streaming.