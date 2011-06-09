Paul Revere & the Raiders are probably best remembered for their daft fashion sense—those Revolutionary War uniforms that probably signaled a reaction against the British Invasion of the mid-1960s even if the Brits inevitably influenced their music. The new two-disc collection is a reminder of the Raiders' beginnings as a raucous party band from the Pacific Northwest in the early '60s. They went on to produce a string of memorable Top-40 hits, including the psychedelic anti-drug “Kicks” and the R&B-based garage rock of “Just Like Me.” As the '70s dawned their output became spottier. The Essential is mostly great listening for the pristine and powerful mono sound of their best recordings.