Cool on the surface but with an undercurrent of melancholy, Paula Santoro reaches the heart of Brazilian music—at least the genres that reached the world stage in the 1960s through artists as varied as Stan Getz and Sergio Mendes. Calming yet never drowsy rhythms flow through Mar do Meu Mundo , providing the variance with continuity of a song cycle. Santoro performs with a crack crew of Brazilian jazz musicians, bending the introspective notes in creative ways.