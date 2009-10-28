×

The lastdecade has brought about a rush of rock nostalgia, from the latest Beatlemaniaresurgence and unprecedented success of tribute groups like U2 Zoo and TheMusical Box to the multitude of reunions from the likes of The Police, Pixies,Pink Floyd, Phish, even Pavement (and those are just the ones that begin with“P”).

Polvojoined these ranks with a successful 2008 tour and now In Prism, the follow-up to Shapes,which was released all the way back in that magical post-grunge world ofburgeoning indie-rock, 1997. If some of these reunion albums have left you cold(I’m looking at you, Stooges), rest assured Polvo isn’t just cashing in on yourlonging for those days of angular and noisy math-rock. Though not their best(that’d be 1996’s Exploded Drawingpickit up), In Prism is every bit asstrong as their last effort and, with tracks like “Beggar’s Bowl,” often beatsout Shapes for sheer intensity. Therelatively conventional “A Link in the Chain” closes the album with My BloodyValentine squalls dropping into prog buildups, then Townshend-like guitarattacks and backthe sort of mix we should all be grateful to hear Polvo pulloff again.



