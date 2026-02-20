Expand Purpose, by Seal

Seal is a British singer of Nigerian heritage who became a ‘90s hitmaker, topping the UK charts with “Crazy” and “Killer.” While less known in the U.S., he attracted American fans for a contemporary musical sensibility undergirded by polished funk and machine-cut tempos—a sound rooted in the pop that emerged from ‘80s dance clubs. His first two albums are represented by the CD half of this new set. The second disc, Purpose, is director Keirda Bahruth’s documentary of Seal’s 2024 concert at The Venetian in Las Vegas. There are sound-check glimpses and interview snippets (“I think a song can change people’s lives”), but mostly, Purpose records a confident performance with emotive singing wrapped in elegantly composed video projections.

