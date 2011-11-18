Ravish Momin's Tarana

The Indian-born, New York-based percussionist Ravish Momin probably wasn't thinking about the German band Can when he recorded After the Disquiet, but his upfront, drumbeat sound recalls the more adventurous wing of '70s Krautrock. Momin's disc features a fellow Indian expat, the violinist Trina Basu, the chief source for the fragments of dark Eastern melody heard through much of the recording. Momin's rhythms shift and Basu's fiddling follows suit, building toward fiery duets enhanced by subtle looping electronics.