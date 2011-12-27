This much is certain: Katie Mack, the powerhouse vocalist for Milwaukee rockers Rectifier, can (and no doubt will) kick your ass. The first line out of her mouth on <em>Something Warm</em>'s opening track “Get What You Get”“Woke up this morning with a gun in my face”establishes this tough, trends-be-damned band as a rising force on the local scene.<em><br /><br />Something Warm</em> is on fire, burning up with songs about bad lovin' and good drinkin'; on the band's Facebook page, “Pabst Blue Ribbon” is named as a sixth member. Clever lyrics, smart arrangements and a Southern rock sound turned on its head reflect Rectifier's “Northern rock” tag.<br /><br />Complementing Mack's hell-on-heels delivery is the boozy voice of Brendan Shea, who helps Rectifier draw favorable comparisons to the Zac Brown Band (“Bucket O' Fried Chicken”), Drive-By Truckers (“Warmth of a Woman”) and The Black Crowes (“Two Legged Cyclone”). <em>Something Warm</em> should make Rectifier a hot commodity in these parts. <p align="right" style="text-align: right;"><br /></p>