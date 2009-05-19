It would be too easy to compare Milwaukee's Rehyn to Carole King in her Tapestry prime. Considering her age, however, it's fair to believe that Rehyn's softly sung vocals with piano were influenced by contemporaries such as Vanessa Carlton. On her debut EP, Rehyn plumbs some philosophical depths, appears a tad emotionally masochistic and-no surprise-sounds like she's loved and lost. Rehyn travels familiar textual and melodic territory, but with a fresh gait that keeps it engaging. Here's to finding out where she goes next.