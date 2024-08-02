Expand Revelation by Piper & the Hard Times

The deep, angry yet wounded growl of Al “Pipe” Green shouts out: here’s a guy you don’t want to mess with in a barfight. He’s a blues shouter who can sing convincingly about juggling minimum wage jobs and not making ends meet. On Revelation, he’s given sure-fire support from a band led by guitarist Steve Eagon, a well-greased combo rolling on a chassis of solid blues rock rhythm. Nothing on Revelation’s 12 original songs hasn’t been heard before, but Piper and The Hard Times do it as well as anyone on the circuit today.