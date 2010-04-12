Rick Miller

×

A man out of time, Canada’s RickMiller has composed, produced, performed and recorded since the early ’80s. Buthis fourth solo CD, Falling ThroughRainbows, confirms that his real musical influences come from the ’70s.Featuring a fuzzy unicorn on its cover (which looks a tad too much like MyLittle Pony), this album takes plenty of inspiration from Pink Floyd, the MoodyBlues, Peter Gabriel and the Alan Parsons Projectall with a nod to modern progvia subtle Porcupine Tree references.

Miller plays guitar,bass and keys, and his singing voice sounds alternately like Jethro Tull’s IanAnderson and the Alan Parsons Project’s recently departed Eric Woolfson. With ahandful of guests on percussion, flute, cello and violin, Miller has made awarm and dreamy record that could find a loyal, if not large, audience.



