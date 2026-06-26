Expand Roots & Wings, by Amani Burnham

Amani Burnham defies what might be some listeners' expectations of blues as the domain of wizened elders making musical catharsis out of life’s circumstances. But maybe defiance should be what to expect from someone barely old enough to drink in the bars where his fresh, rocking take on the blues would win over a crowd.

As a lyricist and singer, Burnham's youth plays into his considerable appeal on Roots & Wings, recorded for the now-Milwaukee based label after a video of his fiery interpretation of a Willie Dixon song received millions of plays online. Burnham's admission of his inexperience and questions of his place in the world and life in general, even afterlife, is refreshing in its relative innocence, especially as expressed in a genre where lived experience is presumed to be fodder for its poetry.

That Burnham bears some vocal and physical resemblance to Jimi Hendrix adds no little buzz to his emergence. Burnham has stated that his first instrumental mentor was Chuck Berry; though some of his approach is evident in Burnham's attack, a touch of Stevie Ray Vaughan's rollicking fluidity comes through, too. Furthermore, at one point on Roots & Wings, the Connecticut native somehow unlocks the possibly heretofore hidden link connecting blues to power pop.

More traditionally, he closes with an elongated iteration of an Elmore James piece, acknowledging his debt to the past as he brings fresh energy into music heavily indebted to tradition. If Burnham hasn't yet compiled bluesy rock masterclass curricula with Roots & Wings, its maker is on his way to earning a tenured professorship.

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