Ruthless Cosmopolitans 'Ruthless' (Chant Records)

Ruthless Cosmopolitans loudly echo the sound of the city they call home, NYC in all its noisy sonic melding and morphing. Their politically engaged mini-album brings Jamaican rocksteady, free jazz and hardcore punk together in a single track—and it doesn’t end there. Classic rock guitar adds flourish to rap cadences and hot horns add a Caribbean edge. The opening track makes its point in its title, “Make America Hate Again,” composed from an unholy litany of insidious Trumpisms. “The Screen Age” derides the false consciousness and anxiety produced by social media. Trump gets it again with “Faux King Crazy,” which also wonders how the draft evading, blaspheming playboy sold himself to working class evangelical America.

