Salsa de la Bahia Vol. 1 (Patois Records)

Wild flights of melodic imagination, held steady by irrepressible grooves—these are among the characteristics of salsa, the hot that has filled dance floors for decades. Salsa de la Bahia is a compilation of recordings by San Francisco bands, most of them recent and originally released on indie labels and little heard outside the Bay area. The two-disc set is an impressive document of a particular music scene and bears witness to the variety that can be found within the genre. The performances are tops.