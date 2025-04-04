Expand Salsa de la Bahia Vol. 3: Renegade Queens by Various Artists 'Salsa de la Bahia Vol. 3: Renegade Queens' by Various Artist

Until recently, women were usually confined to certain roles in music, including the Latin jazz and salsa that long thrived in the San Francisco Bay area. Renegade Queens is a collection of tracks recorded in that genre by all-female bay area orchestras. Most were released in the 21st century on indie labels and received little attention outside the region. Renegade Queens is well curated for variety. Some songs are bilingual, some are instrumentals, and all shine with joy and rhythmic proficiency whether on original numbers or classics such as Duke Ellington’s “Caravan.”

